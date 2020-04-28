ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan pro soccer league seeks $187m loan for coronavirus crisis

J-League looks for safety net as battered teams struggle with lockdown effects

Nikkei staff writers
Japanaese soccer fans wearing face masks cheer at a game in February but the J-League has since been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.    © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Japan's pro soccer J-League has requested a loan of 20 billion yen ($187 million) from two banks including MUFG Bank, Nikkei has learned.

The J-League has asked MUFG Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank to establish a line of credit. 

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, the league has been forced to postpone numerous league games. By requesting the loan, it will be able to take preventative measures and prepare funds to support teams.

Small and medium-sized clubs have especially struggled financially as ticket revenues have significantly decreased.

