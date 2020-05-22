ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan's AGC joins project to develop coronavirus DNA vaccine

Collaboration led by biotech venture hopes to have trials out this summer

Seattle-based AGC Biologics will supply a component for the vaccine underdevelopment. (Photo provided by AGC Biologics)
RINA MITSUTAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese chemical and materials maker AGC said Thursday it has teamed up with an Osaka University-affiliated biotechnology company to help produce a coronavirus vaccine that offers a great mass-manufacturing advantage.

The DNA vaccine project is a collaboration between biotech venture AnGes and Takara Bio, which will handle most of the production work.

Seattle-based AGC Biologics, a subsidiary of AGC, will supply an intermediate material. The vaccine is expected to enter clinical trials as early as this summer.

Takara Bio looks to manufacture about 200,000 doses in a year. Unlike standard vaccines, which use live or inactivated pathogens to generate an immune response, DNA vaccines use a genetic sequence that causes cells within the body to produce an antigen for the virus -- the substance that the immune system learns to recognize.

This lets drugmakers skip the time-consuming step of cultivating the virus in eggs or animals, slashing the time needed for production to six months from a year or more.

AGC Biologics was established in 2018, integrating AGC's biotechnology operations with Germany's Biomeva and U.S.-based CMC Biologics, which AGC acquired in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The contract developer and manufacturer operates production facilities in Japan, the U.S. and Europe.AGC has also been tapped by a Danish company to help develop another coronavirus vaccine candidate.

