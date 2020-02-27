Japan's Abe to request school closures nationwide from March 2

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he will request all elementary, junior high and high schools across Japan to close temporarily, starting March 2, as the government tries to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Abe made the remarks at a meeting of the government's headquarters to deal with the new coronavirus.

While it is up to schools and local governments to decide whether or not to suspend classes, the prime minister's request is likely to result in across-the-board closures.

As of Thursday, 175 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan across 19 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, and Chiba.

Earlier on Thursday, the northern island of Hokkaido instituted a weeklong closure of all 1,600 public elementary and junior high schools, as the number of confirmed infections had been rising.