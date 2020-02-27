ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan's Abe to request school closures nationwide from March 2

All elementary, junior high and high schools will be subject to PM's decision

Nikkei staff writers
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Feb.27 that the government will ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools in Japan to close, starting March 2.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he will request all elementary, junior high and high schools across Japan to close temporarily, starting March 2, as the government tries to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Abe made the remarks at a meeting of the government's headquarters to deal with the new coronavirus.

While it is up to schools and local governments to decide whether or not to suspend classes, the prime minister's request is likely to result in across-the-board closures. 

As of Thursday, 175 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan across 19 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, and Chiba.

Earlier on Thursday, the northern island of Hokkaido instituted a weeklong closure of all 1,600 public elementary and junior high schools, as the number of confirmed infections had been rising.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media