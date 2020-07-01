ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Tokyo changes tack on coronavirus, focusing on trends over daily cases

Japan puts Taiwan and Brunei atop its business travel agenda

Thailand stays under COVID-19 emergency with third extention

Japanese coronavirus test for business travelers costs $370

Coronavirus

Japan's Eisai to launch clinical trial for coronavirus treatment

Drugmaker to use once-promising sepsis medication in 500-person test

Eisai will soon start clinical trials in the U.S. for Eritoran. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese pharmaceutical Eisai is set to begin clinical trials in the U.S. for Eritoran, a drug initially developed as a treatment for severe sepsis but which could be useful in the fight against the new coronavirus, the company announced Wednesday.

Eritoran is being studied as a way of treating the virus while preventing lung injury.

The trial will be held under REMAP-COVID, an international framework that develops treatments for the coronavirus. The Global Coalition for Adaptive Research -- an American nonprofit organization that speeds development of cures for rare diseases -- will sponsor the trial.

The project involves 500 people worldwide and was first launched in the U.S. The clinical trial, which is also being considered in other countries, is not expected to yield results until yearend at the earliest.

Eritoran had been a candidate treatment for severe sepsis, but failed to show efficacy during clinical trials. The company stopped developing it in 2014.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close