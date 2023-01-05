Japan's Shionogi seeks approval for COVID pill in South Korea

OSAKA -- Japanese drugmaker Shionogi said Wednesday that its COVID-19 pill has been submitted for approval in South Korea, the first official application for the treatment overseas.

Shionogi is conducting clinical trials of its antiviral tablet Xocova in South Korea and Vietnam. Ildong Pharmaceutical, Shionogi's Seoul-based partner, submitted the application for Xocova on behalf of the Japanese company. The drug, whose generic name is ensitrelvir, can be used to treat patients with mild symptoms.