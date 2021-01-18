ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan's Suga appoints Kono Taro as COVID vaccine minister

Taro Kono, head of administrative, regulatory reform ministry, takes on new role

Taro Kono, Japan's administrative and regulatory reform minister, will be given an additional role of overseeing vaccine distribution. (Photo by Rie Ishii) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Monday that a new ministerial position has been created to ensure the smooth rollout of Japan's vaccination program.

Taro Kono, currently administrative and regulatory reform minister, will take on the additional role of overseeing vaccine distribution.

Suga had said that he wanted to launch the vaccination program by late February, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"We would like to prepare a thorough structure for vaccination," Suga said reporters on Monday.

Suga added: "Vaccines are the key for infection control. We will start [the campaign] by late February, as far as possible. We've been preparing, together with local governments, to deliver vaccinations to those who need them... We will do our best to deliver safe and effective vaccines to all of you."

