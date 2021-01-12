Japan's Suga eyes emergencies in Osaka and Kyoto from Wednesday

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday his government had begun preparing to declare a state of emergency for three prefectures in the greater Osaka area as soon as Wednesday, responding to calls from local authorities as a surge in coronavirus cases squeezes hospital capacity.

Suga told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party he plans to consult the advisory committee as soon as tomorrow before issuing the declaration, an LDP official told media on Tuesday.

The move, which was requested by the governors of Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures on Saturday, would come close on the heels of last week's emergency decree in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures until Feb. 7 amid a recent upswing in infections.

If announced, areas under states of emergency would grow to a total of seven prefectures, including Tokyo. The government is considering having the emergencies run through Feb. 7 for the three western prefectures as well.

The Osaka area has seen cases climb since the start of the year. All three prefectures are at the highest level of Japan's four-stage scale of outbreak severity, reporting at least 25 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

"I would like to make a prompt decision based on the situation," Suga told the LDP on Tuesday.

The state of emergency could be further expanded to other parts of Japan.

Other prefectures where infections are on the rise are seeking action by the central government as well. Aichi Prefecture, which includes Nagoya, plans to request an emergency decree along with neighboring Gifu Prefecture as early as Tuesday, Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said Monday.

"We're at the point where we should consider asking for an emergency declaration," Kumamoto Prefecture Gov. Ikuo Kabashima said in a meeting of the prefecture's coronavirus committee. Discussions are underway with an eye toward joining hands with other prefectures on the island of Kyushu, he said.

The government will make decisions after assessing whether a given area is at stage 4, based on six indicators. Local authorities in areas with emergency declarations will need to take such steps as asking restaurants to shorten their hours.

Some in the central government are leery of another nationwide emergency decree, arguing that regions where the outbreak is under control should be allowed to continue normal economic activity.

A state of emergency gives prefectural authorities a legal basis to take such steps as pushing restaurants to curtail hours and publicizing the names of those that do not comply.

The government is offering incentives of up to 1.8 million yen ($17,300) per month to businesses that cooperate. It will also pay hospitals as much as 20 million yen for each bed newly allocated to seriously ill coronavirus patients, in a bid to relieve some of the strain on the health care system.