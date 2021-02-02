Japan's Suga says to extend state of emergency through March 7

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday told the steering committee of the lower house of parliament the government intends to extend the state of emergency in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, by one month through March 7.

The extension will not cover Tochigi Prefecture, where the number of new infections is judged to have dropped sufficiently.

"Although the number of new infections in Japan has been on a downward trend, it is necessary to continue this trend and reduce the number of hospitalized and seriously ill patients," Suga said.

"We will thoroughly implement measures to prevent the infection's spread, placing top priority on protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people," he added.

The current emergency decree, Japan's second in its battle against the coronavirus, took effect on Jan. 8.

The governors of the remaining prefectures under the decree will continue requesting that restaurants shorten their business hours.

At the upper house of Japan's parliament on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the number of newly infected people is declining, and measures regarding dining out have been effective.

On the other hand, he said the health care system remains under stress in many areas and requires caution, and that he aims to further reduce the number of infections.

In the afternoon, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura presented an extension plan to a committee of experts, which gave its approval. The plan is now headed to the government's Novel Coronavirus Response Headquarters, which could finalize it by 7 p.m., after which Suga will hold a news conference.

Suga initially declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures. On Jan. 14, he added Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Gifu, Fukuoka and Tochigi.

Areas under the declaration will continue with restrictions mostly targeting restaurants, which will be asked to close by 8 p.m. and serve alcohol only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Cooperating establishments will be compensated up to 60,000 yen per day.

In the 10 prefectures excluding Tochigi, new infections are declining but the number of seriously sick remains high, leading to a potential shortage of hospital beds.

In addition to asking the public to stay home after 8 p.m., the government will continue to encourage a 70% reduction in the number of commuters while promoting telework. Attendance at large events will be capped at 5,000 with capacity limited to 50%.

During the state of emergency, the "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate tourism will stay halted. The entry of non-resident foreigners into the country, including those previously allowed under a business travel arrangement covering 11 countries and regions, will also stay suspended. Among the countries affected are South Korea and China.

The government's Subcommittee on Novel Coronavirus Disease Control was held on Tuesday and recommended seven measures. These include limiting excursions outside of the home as well as encouraging food delivery and takeout at restaurants.

On Jan. 29, the governors of Tokyo and other prefectures put together a joint declaration to consider asking facilities where infections easily spread to close. However, the government plans to stick with the current prevention measures and not ask facilities to halt operations.

The state of emergency may be lifted ahead of schedule if infection rates and the health care situation improve.