Japan's ailing economy: Virus turns shopping hubs into ghost towns

TOKYO -- As Japan remains on edge over the growing cases of coronavirus infections, the outbreak is also exacting a toll on the nation's economy by keeping consumers away from urban shopping centers, amusement parks and other travel destinations.

Sales at department stores and drug stores have been down this month while travel cancellations have hit theme parks, hotels and transportation services. Sluggish consumption threatens to further squeeze the economy, which already suffered its worse contraction in five years last quarter after a tax hike.

The trend to avoid large crowds is evident based on pedestrian traffic data collected by mobile carrier KDDI and analyzed by Nomura Securities.

Osaka's Umeda commercial district suffered one of the biggest losses in pedestrian traffic, dropping more than 15% from a year earlier. Kyoto came next with a 14% decline, and Yokohama experienced a 10% attrition.

Traffic in all of Tokyo fell 6%, but results varied by location. The Ikebukuro entertainment and commercial district shrank by 3.1%. But Asakusa, the center of retro Tokyo and home to the city's oldest temple, Sensoji, sustained a 15% plunge.

These results are based on a sample of a few hundred subscribers to mobile carrier KDDI who have agreed to allow their location data to be tracked.

As of Friday, 105 people in Japan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to Japan's health ministry. The figure excludes the 600-plus passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise vessel who tested positive for the disease.

The diminished foot traffic has dealt a major blow to department stores. Mitsukoshi Ginza, located in Tokyo's upscale shopping district, has seen customer arrivals sink by roughly 10% this month compared to a year earlier. Revenue for foods -- once strong sellers -- retreated by 10%.

Reduced foot traffic at urban centers has led to lower sales at department stores.

Department store operator Sogo & Seibu saw sales between Feb. 1 and Tuesday decline about 5% from a year earlier. Tax-free items make up a small proportion of revenue, meaning the change can be attributed mainly to Japanese consumers and less to foreign tourists.

"It will probably worsen to a 10% decrease," said a Sogo & Seibu representative.

Drugstores and supermarkets are also suffering from the fallout. Major outlets in Tokyo endured 40% slumps this month in sales of daily goods, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products.

As for individual tourist attractions, traffic at Osaka Castle reportedly crashed roughly 40% compared with other Februaries, while the number of people arriving at Tokyo Tower is said to have diminished by about 30%.

Sanrio Puroland, the indoor theme park in Tokyo, usually sees hundreds of Chinese visitors in February, but not one group of Chinese tourists has come so far this month. Its operator said Friday it is shutting down the park until March 12 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A growing number of people are giving up on traveling altogether, both for business and leisure. East Japan Railway saw ridership for the shinkansen bullet train drop 10% from a year earlier for the first 17 days of this month.

At Tokyo Station, fare receipts dipped 7% from a year earlier for the month through Monday. Fare receipts at Maihama Station, which serves Tokyo Disneyland, slipped 9%.

The spillover effect will likely overwhelm the hospitality business. Japan Hotel REIT Investment, which operates several hotels, reports the potential of per-room revenue contracting by over 20% in February.

"Cancellations could occur from travelers besides those from China," said Hisashi Furukawa, president of the affiliated asset-manager Japan Hotel REIT Advisors.

Sanrio Puroland will be closed until March 12.

Japan's gross domestic product during the October-December period shrank 6.3% on the quarter, with the poor showing owing to October's hike of the consumption tax to 10% from 8%. The blowback from Typhoon Hagibis also dented the economy.

Because private spending accounts for 60% of Japan's GDP, the concern is growing that the slowdown in consumption would also lead to an economic stagnation this quarter.

On the other hand, there has been a steady uptick in online orders, takeout orders and other spending associated with reclusive lifestyles.

One okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake) restaurant, Chibo Dotonbori, in Osaka's bustling Namba district says customer traffic this month fell 40% from a year earlier, but takeout orders are growing.

Meanwhile, Consumer electronics chain Yodobashi Camera is seeing sales of air purifiers jump 70% from the previous February. Sales of tissue paper and other daily necessities have tripled thanks to online deliveries, as the growth of digital sales has outstripped purchases at physical stores.

Toshihiro Nagahama, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, points to a grim possibility. Even if the stay-at-home attitude subsides within the first half of the year, the GDP could be squeezed by 2.9 trillion yen ($25.9 billion), Nagahama warns, amounting to a larger economic repercussion than the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.