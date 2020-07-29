Japan's daily coronavirus infections surpass 1,000 for first time

TOKYO -- Japan reported over 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the first time on Wednesday, casting further doubt on the country's ability to curb surging cases and kick-start its economy.

As of early evening the day's total stood at 1,003 nationwide, but numbers from local authorities were still being counted. Osaka confirmed 221 while Aichi Prefecture -- which includes Nagoya -- posted 150. The figures were fresh highs for both prefectures.

This brings Japan's total detected infections since the pandemic began to over 32,000.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Tokyo had confirmed 250 infections for the day. The capital has now recorded more than 100 daily cases for three weeks in a row.

Kanagawa Prefecture, next to the capital, reported 70 while Hyogo and Kyoto, in the western region of Kansai, had over 40. Even Iwate, a northern prefecture that had been spared any recorded infections since the pandemic began, reported its first case on Wednesday.

All of Japan's 47 prefectures have now been touched by COVID-19.

Back in early April, when the nation's daily infections hit 500, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government declared a state of emergency. Restaurants and other establishments were asked to temporarily close in a bid to control the spread of the virus. The emergency was fully lifted in May, after daily infections declined to around 20.

June, however, saw daily infections rise to around 100, and July's numbers have been worse.

Last Thursday, Tokyo recorded its biggest daily jump -- 366 infections. But a shift in the capital's proportion of overall cases shows the virus is gaining ground in other corners of the country.

Two weeks ago, Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures accounted for 62% of daily infections. On Tuesday, the ratio was down to 39% as the numbers creep up in other urban areas like Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka.

In big cities, more young people are being infected, while severe cases and the death toll remain low. But as infections and hospitalizations rise, there is a danger of a serious strain on the medical system.

Osaka on Wednesday announced that it is considering asking restaurants in the downtown core to halt operations. Those that comply would be eligible for a subsidy of about 100,000 yen ($952), for a 10-day closure.