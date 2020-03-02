Japan's hotels slash prices as coronavirus infects travel plans

TOKYO -- Hotels in Japan are experiencing a major hit due to the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on travel plans as domestic consumption begins to stall.

With the country's hotel industry reeling from cancellations, prices have been slashed for about 30% of hotel stays in large cities, as shown by online booking sites.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested on Feb. 26 to cancel, postpone or reduce the size of nationwide sports and cultural events for the next two weeks. On the following day, he requested temporary closure of public primary, middle and high schools.

The move reverberated through travel websites. Nikkei tracked prices of one-night stays for two adults in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Sapporo and Fukuoka on March 28 -- the last Saturday of the month and traditionally a busy day due to the spring school break.

According to the survey, prices were down on average about 20% on Monday from those offered on Feb. 26 as shown on the Rakuten Travel and Jalan.net online booking sites for 1,087 -- or about 30% -- of the 3,624 stays surveyed.

Although March 28 is about a month away, many hotels apparently expect demand to remain weak to that date, hence the price cuts, which were particularly steep on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

The average price cut was deepest for hotel stays in Fukuoka, which dropped 25%, followed by Kyoto at 24%. Prices for many stays in central Kyoto have more than halved in the last five days.

In Tokyo, where the average price dropped 22%, costs for many stays in the foreign tourist-heavy area of Ueno-Asakusa showed steep declines.

Meanwhile, February sales at many Japanese department stores recorded double-digit drops from levels a year ago.

Preliminary same-store sales in February announced on Monday by Japan's five major department store chains all fell. Four of the chains suffered double-digit drops, with Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores marking the biggest decline at 21.8%. Takashimaya recorded a 11.7% drop while Isetan Mitsukoshi fell 15.3% and H2O Retailing 14.3%.