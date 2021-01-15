Japan's ruling party pushes for entry ban through Lunar New Year

TOKYO -- Members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday praised Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision to restrict all foreign nonresidents from entering Japan to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with many urging the government to extend this ban through the Lunar New Year holidays.

Suga said Wednesday that Japan would halt business travel with 11 countries and regions including China and South Korea, which were exempt from a blanket ban on new foreign arrivals through January.

But some lawmakers expressed concern at an LDP meeting Thursday that the new restriction, which ends Feb. 7, may not last long enough.

"Business travelers who are also interested in sightseeing could come in," LDP Foreign Affairs Division chief Masahisa Sato said. Lunar New Year, which falls in mid-February this year, is typically a popular time for travel in Asia.

"We will reevaluate the situation on [Feb. 7]," a government representative responded.

The LDP helped drive Suga's decision. Party policy research chief Hakubun Shimomura on Jan. 7 urged Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato to halt incoming travel as a rule, including for business. Many LDP members also said the public would not be understanding of international travel at this time, based on recent opinion polls.

"The views of the LDP Foreign Affairs Division gave the government the push it needed," Sato said Thursday.

The Liberal Democratic Party's Masahisa Sato speaks at a meeting of LDP lawmakers on Jan. 14. (Photo by Takuya Mizorogi)

Suga faces increasing backlash over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He had a cabinet approval rating of 42% in a Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll conducted in late December, down 32 points from when he took office in September.

"Citizens are increasingly anxious, and I am taking the situation seriously," Suga told reporters Wednesday regarding his decision to halt foreign entries for now.

Foreigners still may enter Japan under "special exceptional circumstances," such as having family in the country. Roughly 5,000 entered Japan using this exception in December.

Some LDP lawmakers urged stronger restrictions on such arrivals as well. "The public will grow anxious without an explicit explanation on what these special circumstances are," one said.