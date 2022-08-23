ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan to allow 50,000 arrivals as it plans to relax restrictions

Vaccinated travelers may no longer need to take COVID tests

Despite allowing up to 20,000 arrivals, Japan welcomed only around 140,000 in July, far below the 3 million who landed in the same month in 2019. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan plans to allow up to 50,000 people to enter the country each day, from the current 20,000, Nikkei has learned, as the government looks to end COVID testing requirements for vaccinated travelers.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a final decision on Wednesday after reviewing infection numbers. The government will also review the way it reports cases, with doctors no longer needing to provide details of those infected unless they are elderly or at risk of serious illness. The government will announce the new policies, including the relaxation of border controls, on Wednesday.

