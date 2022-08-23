Japan to allow 50,000 arrivals as it plans to relax restrictions

TOKYO -- Japan plans to allow up to 50,000 people to enter the country each day, from the current 20,000, Nikkei has learned, as the government looks to end COVID testing requirements for vaccinated travelers.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a final decision on Wednesday after reviewing infection numbers. The government will also review the way it reports cases, with doctors no longer needing to provide details of those infected unless they are elderly or at risk of serious illness. The government will announce the new policies, including the relaxation of border controls, on Wednesday.