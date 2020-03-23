Japan to ask arrivals from US to quarantine for 2 weeks

TOKYO -- Travelers entering Japan from the U.S. will be asked to quarantine at home or at a hotel for 14 days upon arrival, the Japanese government decided Sunday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will announce the measures on Monday at a meeting of a task force overseeing response to the novel coronavirus,

The number of people in America confirmed to be infected with the virus reached almost 27,000 as of early hours in Tokyo on Monday, increasing by a factor of 2.6 in just two days. The U.S. has also decided to request that arrivals from Japan enter quarantine for 14 days.

The Japanese government's measures are aimed at returnees and visitors to Japan who have stayed in the U.S. and will urge them to refrain from using public transportation. The measures will start within the week and be in effect until the end of April. Similar steps are being enforced in China and South Korea. Arrivals from European countries such as the U.K., France and Germany, as well as from Egypt and Iran, have been subject to such orders since Saturday.

According to the Japan Tourism Board, the number of visitors from the U.S. last year was 1.72 million, behind only neighboring China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday raised its travel alert to the highest "Level 3" for five countries including Japan. This encourages Americans to stop all but urgent travel, and asks returnees to stay at home for 14 days.

The Japanese government has raised the entire U.S. to "Level 2," urging a stop to unnecessary and non-urgent travel, in a new coronavirus infection risk report released Saturday. The U.S. Department of State on Thursday raised its international travel advisory to the highest "Level 4," advising Americans to stop all foreign travel.

Japan will strengthen its cooperation with the U.S. to combat the global spread of the virus. Japan has temporarily suspended visa-free entry from China, South Korea and Europe. It has not done so for the U.S., from which visitors have virtually ceased.