Japan to centralize pandemic response under new agency

TOKYO -- With COVID-19 still lingering, Japan's government is set to establish an infectious disease crisis management agency in the Cabinet Secretariat to prepare for medical and public health crises.

The organization will centralize work under the direct control of the prime minister, clarify the chain of command and strengthen response capabilities. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the new agency on Wednesday.

When relevant bills will be submitted to the Diet and how the organization will be structured have yet to be worked out. The new organization will bring together COVID-19 task forces from the Cabinet Secretariat and Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The government will also establish a system to enable prefectures and municipalities to sign advance contracts with hospitals and directly instruct them to secure beds in the event of an infectious outbreak that threatens public health.

In addition, the government will consider integrating the functions of Japan's National Institute for Infectious Diseases and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine to create what officials are calling a "Japanese version of the CDC." Modeled on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it would be able to respond to infectious diseases with specialized expertise.