TOKYO -- Japan hopes to decide on whether to allow individual foreign tourists and drop visa requirements for short-term stays by October as the country seeks to encourage inbound tourism amid a weak yen.

The government will consider easing coronavirus-related travel curbs, such as by ending Japan's daily entry cap of 50,000 people, waiving short-term visas and allowing tourists unaffiliated with tour groups, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday.