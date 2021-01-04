Japan to declare second COVID emergency in coming days

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is poised to declare a state of emergency for the second time in the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly this week, to combat surging cases in Tokyo and surrounding areas, Nikkei learned on Monday.

The emergency would cover the capital as well as the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. The first state of emergency was declared on April 7 last year and lasted into late May.

"We, as the government, are entering into consideration to declare a state of emergency," Suga told reporters on Monday. "We will work out the details as soon as possible to effectively reduce infection risks while eating and drinking," he said, adding that experts had emphasized how many confirmed cases originated from restaurants and bars.

Suga hinted the emergency may focus on such establishments, in contrast to the previous broad shutdowns of schools and other facilities. The prime minister said parliament, which convenes this month, will discuss virus management under the revised law on infectious diseases "in order to take more effective measures by combining incentives and fines."

Sources told Nikkei on Monday that indeed the government does not intend to place restrictions on schools, from the elementary level up to universities. Schools have not been linked to many infections, and young people are less likely to experience severe coronavirus symptoms.

The national university entrance exam, to begin on Jan. 16, is also expected to be held as scheduled, according to multiple government sources.

Many local authorities shut down schools during last spring's emergency. But government officials are wary of a repeat, as a new semester begins soon and entrance exam season will run through March.

The government is conferring with ruling parties on the emergency plan and will make its final decision after listening to opinions from a panel of experts. A state of emergency would allow governors of the designated prefectures to ask, with clear legal standing, citizens to refrain from going out. Restaurants and shops could be asked to close or reduce their operating hours.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average tumbled in early morning trading on Monday, at one point falling over 400 points, or 1.5%. Concerns over the country's rising infections and reports about the possibility of a new emergency weighed on investor sentiment and pulled the index off highs not seen in 30 years.

At his news conference, Suga also reiterated that his government aims to start COVID-19 vaccinations as early as the end of February. Health care professionals, seniors and staff members at nursing homes will receive the first shots. U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to finish preparing clinical trial data in Japan this month, ahead of the initially scheduled February, "as a result of a strong request from the Japanese government," he said.

As for the fate of the government's Go To Travel campaign to support the battered tourism industry, Suga conceded that "it will be difficult to resume the program in case of a state of emergency." The incentives for domestic travel are currently suspended nationwide until Jan. 11.

Suga's briefing came after the governors of Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures on Saturday held talks with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the government's coronavirus point man, and called for an emergency declaration.

Tokyo alone reported a record 1,337 daily cases last Thursday; on Sunday, patients with severe symptoms in the capital surpassed 100. Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba have all been setting records, too.

Nishimura told reporters that he and the governors shared the view that the country faces a severe situation that may indeed warrant an emergency.

Suga, who took office in September, has aimed to balance the economy and public health but is under pressure from climbing numbers of hospital patients in serious condition. In a Nikkei poll in December, 48% responded that a new emergency declaration should be made promptly.

A COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. and circulating in other countries has raised alarm as well.

The variant has been found to be up to 70% more transmittable than previous strains. The Japanese government on Dec. 28 halted new foreign arrivals.

It is up to the prime minister to declare a state of emergency, based on two main factors: concern about the lives and health of the people, and fears that rapid infections would undermine the economy.

Emergency requests for business closures or shorter hours would not be legally binding. Still, the governors would be able to issue instructions and publicize the names of businesses that ignore the guidelines without justification.

Governors would also have more leeway to encroach on individual rights. Land or buildings, for example, could be commandeered to set up a temporary medical facility, even without the owner's agreement. Governors would also have the power to arrange sales of essentials, such as medical supplies and food.