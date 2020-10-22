Japan to ease entry for foreign business travelers on 3-day stays

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will allow business travelers who plan to stay no more than 72 hours to enter the country without quarantining, Nikkei has learned, as it eases up on COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to revive the economy.

The quarantine-free entry procedure could begin next month.

The required 14 days of self-isolation for business travelers will be waived for those who carry negative certification and submit an itinerary for their stay.

Target embarkation points to be included in the program are still being considered, but the main partner territories are Asia-Pacific regions such as Thailand, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

The government will ask the short-term business travelers accepted into the program not to use public transportation and to restrict their movements to limited areas, such as their workplaces and hotels.

Japan has negotiated with 16 countries and regions to take part in a wider framework targeting business travelers staying in the country for up to 90 days; Japanese business travelers going to these other countries would also be exempted from quarantine measures.

As of now, Singapore and South Korea are the only countries using this framework. Vietnam is expected to join soon. In addition, Japan is aiming to reach an agreement with China.