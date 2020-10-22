ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to ease entry for foreign business travelers on 3-day stays

No-quarantine rule seen targeting Thais, Taiwanese, Australians, and New Zealanders

An arrival gate at Haneda Airport in Tokyo: Japan is working on a program that would allow short-term business travelers from certain Asia-Pacific territories quarantine-free entry.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will allow business travelers who plan to stay no more than 72 hours to enter the country without quarantining, Nikkei has learned, as it eases up on COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to revive the economy.

The quarantine-free entry procedure could begin next month.

The required 14 days of self-isolation for business travelers will be waived for those who carry negative certification and submit an itinerary for their stay.

Target embarkation points to be included in the program are still being considered, but the main partner territories are Asia-Pacific regions such as Thailand, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

The government will ask the short-term business travelers accepted into the program not to use public transportation and to restrict their movements to limited areas, such as their workplaces and hotels.

Japan has negotiated with 16 countries and regions to take part in a wider framework targeting business travelers staying in the country for up to 90 days; Japanese business travelers going to these other countries would also be exempted from quarantine measures.

As of now, Singapore and South Korea are the only countries using this framework. Vietnam is expected to join soon. In addition, Japan is aiming to reach an agreement with China.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close