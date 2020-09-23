ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to ease entry restrictions for all countries, but not tourists

Foreigners with permission to stay more than three months to be allowed in

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Japan has strictly limited the entry of foreigners into the country. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan hopes to ease entry restrictions and resume accepting visitors from around the world in October, Nikkei has learned.

The government will limit entry to 1,000 people per day. Those who have permission for stays of more than three months will be able to enter but must quarantine for two weeks upon entry.

The government will make a final decision after assessing the current situation and the spread of infections.

In Japan, visa types determine the scope of activities allowed for foreigners. Permanent residents and spouses of Japanese citizens do not need to demonstrate proof of employment, while expatriates and students are assigned different visas typically granting stays of between three months and five years.

Currently, Japan's no-entry list covers 159 countries and regions.

Once the government resumes accepting foreigners, those who have medium- to long-term resident status will be able to enter the country on the condition they test negative for COVID-19 at the port of entry.

However, the newly eased restrictions will not apply to tourists for short-term stays of 90 days or less.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Japan has only been allowing entry of some people with permanent resident status and faculty or medical personnel, strictly on a case-by-case basis.

