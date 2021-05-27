Japan to extend COVID emergency through June 20

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is poised to extend the current state of emergency until June 20, as hospitals in Tokyo, Osaka and other regions remain stressed.

An official decision will come after government officials hear the opinions of experts on Friday.

Ten prefectures are now under the state of emergency. The decree was set to be lifted at the end of this month except for Okinawa, which was added to the list on May 23.

The state of emergency for Tokyo and the greater Osaka region was first declared on April 25 but has already been extended once.

The situation in Japan reflects the high virulence of new strains and the difficulty the government is having in controlling their spread. Restaurants and bars in the 10 prefectures have been asked to close or shorten their hours.