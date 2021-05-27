ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to extend COVID emergency through June 20

Pending move reflects virulence of new variants and strain on hospitals

Tokyo's state of emergency could be extended until June 20, along with other prefectures, as Japan's hospitals remain stressed. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is poised to extend the current state of emergency until June 20, as hospitals in Tokyo, Osaka and other regions remain stressed.

An official decision will come after government officials hear the opinions of experts on Friday.

Ten prefectures are now under the state of emergency. The decree was set to be lifted at the end of this month except for Okinawa, which was added to the list on May 23.

The state of emergency for Tokyo and the greater Osaka region was first declared on April 25 but has already been extended once.

The situation in Japan reflects the high virulence of new strains and the difficulty the government is having in controlling their spread. Restaurants and bars in the 10 prefectures have been asked to close or shorten their hours.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more