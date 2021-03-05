ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to extend Tokyo area state of emergency until March 21

Minister reveals date at meeting with health experts

Commuters wearing protective masks make their way at Shinagawa station in Tokyo.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will extend the state of emergency in the capital Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba for two weeks until March 21.

"I would like to consult with you on extending the period [of the emergency declaration] until March 21," Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister of state for economic and fiscal policy, said Friday morning at a meeting with health experts.

The current state of emergency expires on Sunday. This will be the second extension of the declaration, which originally went into effect on Jan. 7.

After the experts approve, the extension will be made official by the government's coronavirus task force. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a press conference later Friday and explain the reason for the extension.

