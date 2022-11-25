ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan to extend domestic travel subsidy program into 2023

Discount campaign aims to revive tourism after COVID hit

The Japanese government has decided to extend a program of travel subsidies after people in industry and prefectural governors requested it. Tourism in Japan is struggling to recover from the pandemic.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will extend its national travel support program into next year, Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, said on Friday, to stimulate tourism demand and help prop up the still-fragile economy, which is recovering from the COVID-19-induced slowdown.

The subsidy program, launched in October for residents of Japan, had previously been set to end in late December, but the government decided to extend it after the travel industry and prefectural governors requested the extension.

