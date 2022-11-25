Japan to extend domestic travel subsidy program into 2023

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will extend its national travel support program into next year, Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, said on Friday, to stimulate tourism demand and help prop up the still-fragile economy, which is recovering from the COVID-19-induced slowdown.

The subsidy program, launched in October for residents of Japan, had previously been set to end in late December, but the government decided to extend it after the travel industry and prefectural governors requested the extension.