Japan to extend securities report submission deadline amid coronavirus

TOKYO -- Finance Minister Taro Aso announced on Tuesday that the submission deadline for corporate securities reports will be extended to the end of September in a bid to alleviate the burden on companies as the government's coronavirus emergency declaration impacts their business.

The Financial Instruments and Exchange Act states that companies must submit their periodical financial statement report -- which includes a wide range of detailed corporate financial information including earnings -- within three months of the relevant period's closing day. Most Japanese companies settle their accounts at the end of March -- the close of the fiscal year -- meaning that the handing in of reports tends to be concentrated in June.

However, the coronavirus has made it difficult for companies to accurately gather financial information, while the government's request for people to stay at home amid the emergency has also complicated the work of audit firms and company treasurers.

The Financial Services Agency, which is in charge of the act -- a cabinet office ordinance -- will revise it.

The postponement of such reports, however, was already accepted as a response to the coronavirus, in which companies could individually apply and receive approval. However, the FSA will further loosen the regulation.

"We need to make sure that companies and audit firms are able to secure sufficient time" to file the reports, Aso told reporters on Tuesday.

The coronavirus has already affected corporate financial reporting, with certain companies foregoing the release of earnings guidance.