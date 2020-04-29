Japan to extend state of emergency

TOKYO -- Japan's government plans to extend a nationwide state of emergency beyond its current May 6 end date, Nikkei learned Wednesday, as the country's coronavirus outbreak has yet to subside.

The public could be urged to stay at home for about one month longer under a proposal to be discussed at an expert meeting on Friday.

"It is still very uncertain whether we will be able to say, 'It's over,' on May 6," Abe told lawmakers in the upper house on Wednesday.

The Friday meeting will consider how the virus is spreading, whether the public has reduced contact and otherwise changed its behavior, and the state of the health care system.

Tokyo and other areas are struggling to slow the spread of the disease. "We will have a hard time lifting the state of emergency unless we can bring new infections down to 20 or 30 people," a government official said.