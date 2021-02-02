Japan to extend state of emergency till March 7

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will officially decide on Tuesday to extend its state of emergency in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, by one month through March 7 as it gets a handle on its latest COVID-19 outbreak.

The extension will not cover Tochigi Prefecture, where the number of new infections has been judged to have dropped by a sufficient amount.

The current emergency decree, Japan's second in its battle against the coronavirus, took effect on Jan. 8.

The governors of the remaining prefectures under the decree will continue requesting that restaurants shorten their business hours.

At the upper house of Japan's parliament on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the number of newly infected people is declining, and measures regarding dining out have been effective.

On the other hand, he said the health care system remains under stress in many areas and requires caution, and that he aims to further reduce the number of infections.

In the afternoon, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is expected to present an extension plan to an advisory committee of experts. If the advisory committee approves the extension, it will then go on to the government's Novel Coronavirus Response Headquarters, which would finalize it at 7 p.m.

Suga then plans to hold a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office.