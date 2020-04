TOKYO - The Japanese government has decided on a cash handout of 100,000 yen ($930) for every citizen, regardless of income, to lessen the economic blow from the new coronavirus.

The government originally planned to give 300,000 yen to qualified households that had lost income, but it came under heavy criticism because the payments were seen as too complicated and too small.

Distributing 100,000 yen to every citizen will cost the government more than 1.2 trillion yen, or $11 billion.