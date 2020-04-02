ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to go easy on virus-related write-downs on cross-held shares

Financial Services Agency grants companies flexibility amid market turmoil

TAKANORI OKABE, Nikkei staff writer
The Financial Services Agency is giving Japanese companies some accounting wiggle room to help them ride out the coronavirus's impact on stocks and other assets.   © Getty Images

TOKYO -- Japan's Financial Services Agency will allow companies to delay the accounting of impairments they suffer on cross-held shares as the coronavirus pandemic roils stock markets around the world.

The new measure will let companies skip write-downs if declines are limited to around 50% and are seen as temporary setbacks caused by the outbreak.

The FSA hopes the new leniency can cushion the impact that the virus-induced market turmoil might have on corporate performance.

When the value of shares or assets falls sharply, companies mark the loss as an impairment in their financial results. Japan's accounting standards require companies to declare impairments if the prices of their cross-held shares, stocks of subsidiaries or corporate bonds fall more than 50% from book value at the end of the financial year.

But when prices fall by 30% to 50%, companies do not have to take a charge if the prices are expected to recover to where they were when acquired within one year.

Now when asset values fall from 30% to 50%, the FSA will allow companies to refrain from write-downs, regardless of their near-term prospects, if the company and its auditors determine the decrease is temporary and due to the pandemic.

This is expected to grant auditing firms more flexibility, and as a result many companies will likely delay accounting for impairments.

