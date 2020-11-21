ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to halt travel scheme where COVID count is high

Government tries to balance economic needs and public health

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to climb nationwide in Japan, with new infections reaching a record 539 in Tokyo on Nov. 21.   © Reuters
| Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Japan said it will suspend a domestic travel campaign in areas where coronavirus infections are especially high as cases in the capital Tokyo hit a record high on Saturday.

The partial suspension of the domestic travel campaign marks a change in direction for the government, which was holding back on curtailing a domestic travel subsidy programme.

"We will suspend new reservations under the Go To Travel programme for trips destined for regions seeing a rise in coronavirus infections," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

Suga has been attempting a balancing act of revitalising Japan's hard-hit economy while keeping the spread of the coronavirus under control. However, an expert panel recommended on Friday that the government curtail the programme if there is a further rise in cases.

New coronavirus cases have continued to climb nationally. In Tokyo, the daily infection rate reached a record 539 cases on Saturday.

