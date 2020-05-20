Japan to lift state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo

TOKYO -- Japan will lift the state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures in a move expected to quickly normalize business in the western part of the country, Nikkei has learned.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and health minister Katsunobu Kato on Wednesday to see if the state of emergency could be lifted in eight prefectures still under restrictions.

Abe lifted the state of emergency in 39 of 47 prefectures on May 14. Currently, the declaration remains in place for eight, including Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido and Chiba.

Abe will make a final decision after a meeting on Thursday with a government advisory committee of medical and economic experts.

The government has set several criteria to ease restrictions, one of which stipulates that new infections should be less than 0.5 per 100,000 persons for the latest week. The government will also examine medical capabilities and testing capacity for polymerase chain reaction, or PCR.