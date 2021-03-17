ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to lift state of emergency in Tokyo area on Sunday

More availability of hospital beds allows government to ease COVID measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on March 5.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will lift the state of emergency in the capital region on March 21, as the pressure on hospitals in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures ease and more beds become available.

"I will propose to the advisory council tomorrow to lift the state of emergency," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Wednesday. Suga added that hospital bed availability has improved after the state of emergency was declared in January.

The government's coronavirus advisory council will meet on Thursday to discuss plans to lift the emergency. If approved, the government's task force will officially end the emergency declaration and follow with a news conference by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to explain the reasoning behind the decision.

The state of emergency was declared in January and extended twice for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, while emergencies in seven other prefectures were lifted in February in stages.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Tuesday that the government was closely monitoring hospital bed availability. As of Monday, 40% of hospital beds were occupied in Chiba prefecture and 38% in Saitama prefecture, both of which are in a declining trend. The number was 25% in Tokyo and 26% in Kanagawa.

The government will continue to ask restaurants and bars to close earlier than usual at 9 p.m. even after the lifting of the state of emergency to ensure that the virus is kept in check. Large events will be also be restricted.

