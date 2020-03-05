Japan to quarantine all visitors from China and South Korea

TOKYO -- Japan intends to quarantine all visitors from coronavirus-hit China and South Korea at hospitals or other designated facilities before granting them entry permits, sources said on Thursday.

Travelers from the two countries will be required to stay in quarantine for two weeks, effective next Monday.

The sources revealed the plan the same day Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Japan was postponed. The move would add to a spate of new travel restrictions around the world.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to unveil the new policies to contain the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday evening.

Also on Thursday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced that the country will ban foreign travelers who have been in certain parts of South Korea, Iran and Italy in the last 14 days, effective Sunday. The areas of concern are Tehran in Iran, the Lombardi region of Italy and the city of Daegu in South Korea.

For travelers who have been in the three countries but not those three areas, a health certificate issued by relevant authorities will need to be presented at check-in.

Indonesian nationals returning from the three countries will be required to undergo additional health checks upon arrival. The foreign minister added that the measures are temporary, and "will be evaluated in accordance with developments."

Additional reporting by Shotaro Tani.