ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Coronavirus

Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days

Rule to take effect from May 8 after disease downgraded to same category as flu

Under the new rules, Japanese school children who catch COVID, for example, will have to self-isolate for five days instead of seven.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic. Under the new rule, school children, for example, will need to self-quarantine for five days.

The shorter quarantine period will take effect on May 8, when COVID is downgraded on the nation's infectious disease scale to Class 5 from Class 2, giving it the same status as seasonal flu.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close