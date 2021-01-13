Japan to suspend entry of all nonresident foreign nationals

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will restrict the entry of all nonresident foreign nationals, halting business travel agreements reached with 11 countries and regions, including China and South Korea, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension will start as early as Thursday as Japan's state of emergency expands beyond Greater Tokyo. It is expected to last until Feb 7.

Regarding business travel from the countries and regions covered by the agreement, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had said that if a [COVID-19] variant is found, entry "will be stopped immediately." But the ruling and opposition parties called for all travel from the locations to be suspended regardless of whether such variants had been found.

In December, the government shut nonresident foreign nationals out of Japan through the end of January. But entry was allowed under the business travel deal.

The government announced last Friday that during the state of emergency all entrants, including Japanese, will be required to submit proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure.