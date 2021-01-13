ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan to suspend entry of all nonresident foreign nationals

Business travel deal with 11 destinations to be halted as early as Thursday

An electronic bulletin board shows cancelled flights at the international terminal of Tokyo's Haneda Airport. (Photo by Yo Inoue)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will restrict the entry of all nonresident foreign nationals, halting business travel agreements reached with 11 countries and regions, including China and South Korea, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension will start as early as Thursday as Japan's state of emergency expands beyond Greater Tokyo. It is expected to last until Feb 7.

Regarding business travel from the countries and regions covered by the agreement, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had said that if a [COVID-19] variant is found, entry "will be stopped immediately." But the ruling and opposition parties called for all travel from the locations to be suspended regardless of whether such variants had been found.

In December, the government shut nonresident foreign nationals out of Japan through the end of January. But entry was allowed under the business travel deal.

The government announced last Friday that during the state of emergency all entrants, including Japanese, will be required to submit proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close