Japan to triple Avigan output to create stockpile for 2m patients

TOKYO -- The Japanese government pledged on Saturday to support a drive to triple production of the flu drug Avigan as a treatment for the novel coronavirus, in order to secure enough for 2 million patients by the end of the year.

Avigan has been found in clinical trials to be effective in treating the virus. The draft of the government's emergency economic measure says: "It will expand clinical research in cooperation with [institutions] overseas, and begin increasing drug production."

The drug's developer, Fujifilm Holdings, plans to complete clinical trials by June. The government will support its production by upgrading its manufacturing facilities after examining the results of the trials.

The Japanese cabinet will decide supplementary budget and emergency economic measures on Tuesday. The LDP has proposed package of a 60 trillion yen ($553 billion) including 20 trillion yen in fiscal expenditure. The aid package will be the largest ever, exceeding 56.8 trillion yen, the one put in place to deal with fallout from the global financial crisis in 2008.