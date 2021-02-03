Japan will receive vaccine doses as promised, BioNTech CEO says

FRANKFURT, Germany -- BioNTech's chief executive reassured Japan on Tuesday that the German drugmaker can deliver its COVID-19 vaccine soon after the inoculation receives approval from Tokyo, which is expected as early as mid-February.

"We are confident that we will deliver the doses that we have promised to Japan," CEO Ugur Sahin said in an online news conference.

Japan has a deal with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer -- BioNTech's partner -- to obtain 144 million doses, or enough for 72 million people, by the end of this year.

The intensifying global battle over vaccines has sparked concern that Japan's supply could be impaired by the European Union's restrictions on the export of inoculation doses from the bloc.

"Our supply to Japan will come from multiple sites within our Pfizer/BioNTech network," said Ryan Richardson, BioNTech's chief strategy officer, suggesting that shipments could be made from the U.S. should deliveries from Europe become subject to export controls.

Pfizer temporarily cut vaccine shipments in January while the company renovated its Belgium factory, a move blasted by the Italian government and others.

Sahin also said that new vaccines can be developed quickly for variants of the COVID-19 virus, while noting that the existing shot has been shown effective against the variant found in the U.K.

He also cited plans as soon as summer to introduce a vaccine that is easier to handle because it can be stored at higher temperatures. The existing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needs to be stored at roughly minus 70 C, which has proved a challenge for some countries.