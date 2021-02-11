Japan won't end COVID emergency this week

TOKYO -- The Japanese government decided against lifting its coronavirus state of emergency this week ahead of the March 7 end date, with heavily affected areas continuing to experience a shortage in hospital beds.

Ten prefectures, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Aichi and Fukuoka, are currently under the mandate. The government has the option to lift it ahead of schedule but concluded that no prefecture meets the criteria based on the conditions on the ground.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the decision in talks with Health Minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, at Suga's office, sources said. Initially, they were considering ending it in some parts as early as Friday.

Japan could still start removing the directive next week in select prefectures that succeed in curbing the pandemic.

Japan issues a state of emergency in areas deemed to be in Stage 4, the worst of the government's four-tier scale on the pandemic's severity.

The government considers six indicators when deciding whether to lift the stage of emergency. Nine of the 10 prefectures, with the exception of Tokyo, are no longer in Stage 4 territory regarding new case numbers.

But as of Tuesday, seven prefectures had a more than 50% occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, which is the threshold for Stage 4. Occupancy rates at the other three -- Kanagawa, Gifu and Kyoto -- also remain high, at around 30% to 40%.

None of the affected areas have requested that the state of emergency be lifted. Osaka Prefecture on Tuesday said it will not request lifting of the order, given the limited availability of hospital beds there.

"Our medical facilities are facing a lot of pressure, so we will keep a close eye on the situation," said Aichi Prefecture Gov. Hideaki Omura.