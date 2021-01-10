ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japanese arthritis drug effective against coronavirus, UK says

Tocilizumab lowers risk of death by 24% and shortens ICU stays, study finds

Authorization to use the arthritis medication as a COVID-19 treatment comes as cases top 50,000 a day in the U.K., taxing hospital resources.   © Reuters
MINORU SATAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

LONDON -- Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays.

A U.K. government-backed trial found Chugai's tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra, to lower patients' risk of death from COVID-19 by 24%, with their stays in intensive care units shortened by seven to 10 days.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the trial results a "landmark development in finding a way out of this pandemic" and expressed confidence that the treatments would "play a significant role in defeating this virus."

New coronavirus cases in the U.K. have topped 50,000 in recent days, straining hospital resources. The government has authorized use of Actemra in ICUs nationwide and will coordinate with Chugai parent Roche, which produces and markets the drug in Europe.

Actemra holds promise in regulating the immune response in patients with severe cases of pneumonia. A clinical trial has been underway in Japan since last May to treat patients with acute pneumonia stemming from the coronavirus. Another clinical trial is testing the effectiveness of Actemra in combination with COVID-19 treatment remdesivir.

Pending the results of these trials, Chugai aims to apply for approval in Japan this year.

