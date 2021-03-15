Listed Japan companies ease COVID blow by slashing expenses $64bn

TOKYO -- Japan Inc.'s bottom line has gained support from a sharp drop in business expenses in the current business year as a result of the spreading practice of working from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a Nikkei analysis shows.

Among the expenses that have dropped sharply are those for advertising and travel as businesses have shifted away from face-to-face meetings and on-site events. For the year ending this month, such cost savings among the 1,400 listed companies that Nikkei analyzed are expected to total some 7 trillion yen ($64 billion), helping to limit the decline in overall annual profits to about 30%.This could raise the question of how businesses will use such savings for productive purposes in the future.

There are two kinds of corporate expenses: fixed expenses, which occur regardless of the level of sales, and variable expenses, which fluctuate with the sales level.

The Nikkei analysis shows that fixed expenses have declined a total of 5% to 124 trillion yen in the current business year, the biggest decline since the 2008 Lehman crisis. The biggest declines are in such items as travel expenses, advertising expenses, personnel costs, depreciation expenses, entertainment allowances and utility costs.

Data from the Japan Tourism Agency shows that travel and accommodation expenses, a proxy for business trips, declined more than 70% to 950 billion yen for the April-December period. Advertising spending in Japan also fell, by 20% to 6,159 billion yen, the biggest slide since 2009, according to advertising agency Dentsu. The decline was led by a 40% drop in event and exhibition spending.

Other expense items have also seen declines. According to the Ministry of Finance's quarterly business survey, personnel expenses dropped 5% during the April-December period. Utility costs also declined, led by an 8.8% fall in electricity sales during the period, according to Tokyo Electric Power.

Entertainment expenses, which totaled 1.9 trillion yen, also plummeted.