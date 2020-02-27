MUFG Bank employee comes down with coronavirus

TOKYO -- A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit on Thursday announced a branch employee in central Japan has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first time for the epidemic to reach into one of Japan's megabanks.

The employee, who works at an MUFG Bank branch in Aichi Prefecture, went to a hospital on Tuesday with a fever; the infection was confirmed the following day, according to the bank.

MUFG said it has sterilized the branch and its ATMs, and that the branch resumed normal operations on Thursday.

The bank has instructed about 10 employees who had close contact with the patient to stay home for two weeks. Nearly 40 people work at the branch.

The patient's job entails contact with clients, and MUFG is investigating how many customers might have had contact with the employee.

MUFG is Japan's largest lender with 750 branches across the country.

As of Thursday, 175 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan across 19 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, and Chiba.

Along with other Japanese companies, MUFG has taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus among its employees. The bank has restricted overseas business trips as well as domestic trips that entail hotel stays.