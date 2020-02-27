ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

MUFG Bank employee comes down with coronavirus

Aichi Prefecture branch resumes operations after sterilization procedure

Nikkei staff writers
MUFG Bank is looking into how many customers might have had contact with the patient.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit on Thursday announced a branch employee in central Japan has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first time for the epidemic to reach into one of Japan's megabanks.

The employee, who works at an MUFG Bank branch in Aichi Prefecture, went to a hospital on Tuesday with a fever; the infection was confirmed the following day, according to the bank.

MUFG said it has sterilized the branch and its ATMs, and that the branch resumed normal operations on Thursday.

The bank has instructed about 10 employees who had close contact with the patient to stay home for two weeks. Nearly 40 people work at the branch.

The patient's job entails contact with clients, and MUFG is investigating how many customers might have had contact with the employee.

MUFG is Japan's largest lender with 750 branches across the country.

As of Thursday, 175 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan across 19 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, and Chiba.

Along with other Japanese companies, MUFG has taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus among its employees. The bank has restricted overseas business trips as well as domestic trips that entail hotel stays.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media