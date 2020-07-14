ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Jakarta raises alarm as COVID-19 cases keep rising in Indonesia

Japan and US discuss coronavirus cases at American military bases

Gilead analysis shows remdesivir reduced coronavirus death risk

Tokyo reports 206 new cases, passing 200 for third straight day

Coronavirus

Malaysia and Singapore aim to open travel 'green lane' on Aug. 10

Plan will enable essential business and let workers in for 3-month stints

A view of the land link between Singapore and Malaysia under lockdown: The governments are preparing to restart business travel.   © Getty Images
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia and Singapore have agreed in principle to reopen their mutual border with a business travel "green lane," eyeing a mid-August start date.

The neighbors on Tuesday released a joint statement explaining that the plan would enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes, months after coronavirus restrictions slammed the brakes on movement between the countries. Simultaneously, a "periodic commuting arrangement" will allow residents of either country who hold long-term passes for work to enter their country of employment, offering at least a degree of relief to thousands of workers.

Both programs are expected to kick off on Aug. 10, according to Malaysia's Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan.

"Eligible travellers will have to abide by the prevailing COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries which include undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests," they said in their statement.

"Travellers will also be expected to submit to the relevant authorities of the receiving country a controlled itinerary and adhere to this controlled itinerary during their visit."

The border closure has upended the lives of workers who commute from one nation to the other on a daily basis. The periodic commuting arrangement will help, but their lives will not exactly go back to normal just yet.

Workers will have to stay in their country of employment for at least three consecutive months. Only then will they be allowed to return home on short-term leave, after which they will be able to head back to work for another three months or more.

The statement did say that Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to develop other schemes for cross-border movement, including daily commuting, while taking into account the necessary health protocols and available medical resources in both countries.

"This will allow both sides to progressively restore cross-border people-to-people interaction and economic exchanges," the ministers said.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close