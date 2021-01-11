Malaysia doubles Pfizer COVID vaccine purchases

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Health Ministry has committed to purchasing an additional 12.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, on top of 12.8 million doses the country had already lined up.

This will give Malaysia enough Pfizer shots to inoculate about 39% of its population, the ministry said in a statement on Monday -- since each individual requires two doses. A virtual ceremony for the procurement was held the same day, with Health Minister Adham Baba signing on behalf of the government.

The rollout of the first 12.8 million doses is due to begin at the end of February, while the latest order would come in throughout the year.

The Malaysian government had already inked a deal with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to procure 6.4 million doses of its vaccine, covering about 10% of the population. The country of nearly 33 million people is also poised to obtain another 6.4 million doses from the World Health Organization's COVAX facility.

Besides the three arrangements, Malaysia is still in active vaccine discussions with China-based Sinovac and CanSino Biologics, as well as Russia's Gamaleya Center.

The government has set aside around 3 billion ringgit ($741 million) for vaccine purchases.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who spearheads the vaccine procurement committee, reportedly said the first batch of supplies would be 1 million doses -- enough to vaccinate 500,000 people with two doses 21 days apart.

The first shipment will be reserved for front liners including health care workers, police and army officials.

Beyond halting the virus and reviving the economy, the introduction of vaccines has important political implications. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, after fending off a leadership challenge for months, has promised to call a general election once the pandemic is over.