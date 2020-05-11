Malaysia extends limits on travel until June 9

SINGAPORE -- Malaysia will extend restrictions on individual travel until June 9, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Sunday, as new coronavirus infections in the country continue to reach double digits daily.

The Southeast Asian nation introduced rules March 18 that severely restricted business activity and prevented people from going out. Though some restrictions were eased on May 4, allowing most economic activity to resume, Malaysia continues to prohibit its people from traveling abroad or between states.

"We have made much progress in the fight against the new coronavirus, but we still cannot declare this a success," Muhyiddin said in a televised speech. "The people want the government to continue to take rational measures."

Malaysian health authorities on Sunday reported 67 new infections, bringing the country's total to 6,656.

Since economic activities resumed May 4, about 44% of workers have returned to their jobs.

"When salaries are paid to workers that returned to work and companies make profits, this leads to economic growth," said Muhyiddin, stressing the importance of economic activity even while some restrictions remain.