ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Malaysia imposes new nationwide COVID lockdown to curb surge

Muhyiddin announces gathering ban and other rules, warning of 'national crisis'

A police officer checks documents at a roadblock in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, on May 10.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a fresh nationwide lockdown order with immediate effect, aiming to contain a relentless wave of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown, which limits movements of people, is to last until June 7 and is subject to an extension, as with previous movement restrictions implemented off and on in the country since March last year.

"With a daily case count of over 4,000 cases and 37,396 active cases, [and] with 1,700 deaths reported as of May 10, Malaysia is facing a third wave of COVID-19 which could trigger a national crisis," Muhyiddin said in a statement.

The National Security Council decided on the lockdown based on several factors, including the existence of new variants believed to be more infectious, the strain on the public health system, and weak compliance with standard operating procedures.

The government is clearly reluctant to damage the economy, with Muhyiddin saying all sectors would remain open. But significant constraints are being placed on day-to-day life nonetheless: All social gatherings are banned, schools will be closed, and motorists are barred from crossing district and state lines without emergency justification.

Restaurants are not allowed to offer dine-in service, while only 30% of employers' workforces can be present at a time.

Malaysia was already under an official state of emergency. And with data suggesting that public assemblies and crowds in congested spaces are major causes of COVID-19 transmission, almost all shopping malls in the capital Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and several other states were recently listed as risks under a Hotspot Identification by Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system and asked to temporarily close.

"We were successful in the COVID-19 infection curve in the first and second waves of the spread," Muhyiddin said. But he warned, "I want to remind us that the third wave we are facing is more violent and critical."

He urged Malaysians to comply with the strict regulations and self-discipline if they want to see the country win the battle against the pandemic.

The lockdown comes at a time when millions of Muslim Malaysians would be preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday and Thursday. Muslims constitute about 65% of Malaysia's population of 34 million.

All told, Malaysia has logged over 440,000 coronavirus infections.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more