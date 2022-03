Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia will reopen its international borders on April 1, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Tuesday, allowing quarantine-free travel and tourism.

PM Ismail Sabri says transition phase will help restore 'an almost normal life'

Malaysia to reopen border April 1 in move toward 'endemic' COVID

