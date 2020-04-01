ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Maruti Suzuki to begin manufacturing ventilators and masks

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the automaker responds to Indian government request

Nikkei staff writers
Maruti Suzuki will collaborate with local manufacturers and aims to jointly produce 10,000 ventilators per month.    © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor announced on Wednesday that it will start producing ventilators and face masks in India through its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India. Maruti will collaborate with local manufacturers and aims to jointly produce 10,000 ventilators per month amid a global surge in new coronavirus infections.

Suzuki's decision comes right after the Indian government urged local automakers to manufacture ventilators to help hospitals facing a shortage of the equipment.

The Japanese automaker will also partner with another local manufacturer in the near future to produce protective clothing, as well as three-layer face masks. The company will begin production once it receives government approval.

Suzuki postponed operations at its Indian factories at the end of March and plans to keep them closed until April 14. In Japan, Suzuki stopped operations starting on Wednesday for three days at its five main factories.

The automaker has no plans to manufacture ventilators in Japan.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media