TOKYO -- The vast majority of Japanese workers choose to wear masks as part of their daily routine, a private-sector survey shows, despite the government easing rules on masking one month ago.

Of roughly 750 working adults, 39.6% said they wear a mask "unconditionally," according to a poll conducted April 5-7 by Laibo, a Tokyo-based career development agency. Another 53.4% said they wear masks depending on the situation.