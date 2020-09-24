ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

NEC facial recognition system offers 99.9% accuracy with mask on

Upgraded technology extracts features around eyes for better authentication

A security gate at NEC headquarters in Tokyo: The company's new face authentication system recognizes masked faces with accuracy of more than 99.9%. (Photo by Niki Mizuguchi)
NIKI MIZUGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- NEC said Thursday it has developed technology that can almost completely recognize people's faces even when they are wearing masks.

The new method extracts features around the eyes and recognizes faces with accuracy of more than 99.9%, the Japanese electronics group said. NEC plans to begin offering the technology in early October and says it works with various types of masks.

NEC already has a facial authentication system workable when people wear masks. But the newly developed technology is designed specifically for recognition of masked faces for increased accuracy and practicality.

The upgraded system first recognizes whether a person is wearing a mask and opts for the new technology when a mask is detected. It is thus workable regardless of the type of mask worn but also in the absence of one.

Starting at the end of September, NEC will install the new system at security gates in its head office building in Tokyo's Minato Ward. It will be combined with a thermal camera to check body temperatures as part of infection prevention measures.

NEC will subsequently put the set on the market as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased interest in non-contact anti-coronavirus measures and spurred demand for face masks.

The company's facial authentication systems are already used in airports and large commercial facilities in Japan and abroad. NEC expects the new technology to spark more demand for them.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close