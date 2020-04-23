ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

NEC taps AI in search of coronavirus vaccine

Japanese group conducts genetic analysis, now seeks partners for trials

NIKI MUZUGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer
NEC has joined the ranks of companies searching for a coronavirus vaccine.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese technology group NEC has used artificial intelligence to conduct a faster genetic decoding of the novel coronavirus, aiming to accelerate the development of a vaccine to quell the pandemic.

NEC completed its analysis of the genetic structure in a month, far less time than typically needed to decode a virus.

Using proprietary AI designed to combat cancer, NEC located several genes in the coronavirus that could help activate patients' immune systems. It also identified a combination of genes less likely to be affected by mutations.

The Japanese group plans to use its findings to develop a vaccine candidate with a partner. NEC is looking at domestic and foreign drugmakers that could help with clinical trials and manufacturing, though a final product is unlikely to be ready for some time.

Many players have entered the race to develop coronavirus vaccine candidates. Johnson & Johnson expects to have its candidate ready for emergency use in 2021, and the company is preparing for clinical trials and mass production.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close