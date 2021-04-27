NTT sends 80% of staff back home with eye on COVID variant

TOKYO -- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and other major corporations are telling large swaths of their workers to stay home after Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures entered a new coronavirus state of emergency on Sunday.

NTT will cap the percentage of back-office employees who come in to the office at 20%. The company had set a 50% limit during Japan's first COVID-19 state of emergency declared in April 2020, and 30% in the second, imposed in January.

"We believe we are facing a critical situation, so we set an aggressive target to curb the virus' spread," the company said.

Shipping company Nippon Yusen will shift to remote operations as a general rule. Mitsubishi Motors instructed employees in the four affected prefectures, which also include Kyoto and Hyogo, to work from home.

Nippon Paper Industries will increase the percentage of employees working remote to 70% from the current 50% nationwide. Logistics provider Nippon Express and property developer Mitsubishi Estate will also encourage more workers to go remote.

Businesses are scrambling to reduce risks for its employees as more infectious variants of the coronavirus drive a renewed surge in cases in Japan. According to some estimates, over 30% of new cases in Tokyo have been caused by newer strains identified in the U.K. and elsewhere.

Some companies are urging caution in their employees' personal lives as well. NEC and Toshiba warned workers against attending group meals, while Hitachi discouraged employees from traveling during Japan's upcoming Golden Week holidays.

The pandemic has forced companies and workers that were previously inexperienced at teleworking to quickly embrace the option. A study by Nomura Research Institute found that 43% of workers felt their performance was hampered when working remotely as of the end of December, down from almost 60% in May. The shift was likely caused by the spread of helpful software and hardware, as well as workers growing more comfortable with remote operations.

Still, many companies in manufacturing and construction have been unable to go virtual. Smaller businesses and government offices are also behind the curve.

Foot traffic near Tokyo's Ikebukuro Station and Osaka's Umeda Station -- both busy commuter hubs -- fell by double digits at around 8 a.m. on Monday from a week earlier, based on data from mobile carrier NTT Docomo. But traffic near main government buildings in Tokyo had only dipped slightly, even when compared with the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic spread globally.

The Japanese government has recommended reducing the number of workers at its offices by 70% under the current state of emergency, but entrenched legislative customs have made this difficult.

"Politics are part of why teleworking hasn't spread further," one government employee said.

For small businesses, cost is often the issue. Tokyo-based plastic parts maker KDK said it "cannot afford the software needed" to manage its inventory and other operations remotely.

The percentage of employers offering remote work has remained at around 20% in Japan for months, according to think tank Japan Productivity Center, compared with over 50% in the U.S., Italy and Germany.