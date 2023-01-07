ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Coronavirus

Nation-by-nation guide to restrictions on travelers from China

Slew of countries impose curbs on travelers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao

Travelers walk through the terminal entrance gate at Beijing Capital International Airport on Dec. 29.   © AP
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer, and DANIEL WONG, Contributing writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's opening of its borders on Sunday is being met by a slew of countries imposing restrictions on travelers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao because of anxiety over Beijing's lack of accurate and concise COVID information.

Since China abandoned its zero-COVID policy in December, daily infections in the country have reportedly surged into the millions. The real figure remains unknown because the National Health Commission stopped publishing its daily infection and death figures.

